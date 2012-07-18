  Microsoft gives glimpse at what Office 2013 will be like on Windows Phone 8

Microsoft has given more details about the cloud functionality of Office 2013 and, in the process, revealed some information about how it integrates with mobile device applications. This included a mocked-up screengrab of how it will look running on a Windows Phone 8 handset.

Posting to the official Office Next blog, principal group program manager Gray Knowlton explains that recently used Office files are always backed-up to the cloud and are therefore available for access and editing "anywhere you go".

"For example, when you launch Word, it will show you the list of the documents you've accessed recently on this computer or on any other connected device," he writes.

"If you have a favourite template, you can pin that to the Start Place, and Office will roam with you across devices so you always have that template available to you.

"All these settings are stored in the cloud, synced with SkyDrive, SharePoint, and your local drive and roam with you," he adds.

In addition, the applications in the new Office also remember where you were in your document, and that information is also stored in the cloud. You can then literally pick up where you left off.

"If you didn't have time to finish reviewing an important document before you had to leave work, Word will remember what paragraph you were last reading/editing when you open that document on another machine," says Knowlton.

"PowerPoint remembers the slide you were on so you don't have to go hunting for that last edit in a long deck."

And he makes the point that this feature set will be available on Windows Phone: "These features extend to your mobile device as well. For example, your Windows Phone will show your recent files for one-touch access while you are on the go."

What do you think of Office 2013 so far? Have you tried the Preview build yet? Let us know in the comments below...