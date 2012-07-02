Windows Phone 8 to get arched keyboard, for better one-handed texting

A leaked image showing a curved virtual keyboard has emerged that suggests Windows Phone 8 could be implementing a better way of typing one handed.

The image is allegedly from a Microsoft Research presentation and shows a keyboard arching itself across the display of an HTC Trophy handset. WMPoweruser.com says the keyboard enables users to reach the alphanumeric panels more easily when texting one-handed.

In addition the keyboard will help remember what words are being typed, depending on how you hit the keys, to help create a more accurate but faster typing method. It won’t just be Western keyboards that will be getting the curve treatment either, with WMPoweruser also revealing a Korean design. The site is even speculating that the arc keyboard could debut on Windows Phone 7.8.

We’ll reserve judgment until we’ve tried it for ourselves, but the theory appeals. Typos are all too common when trying to text one-handed, particularly with devices with larger displays.

Windows Phone 8 is set to arrive later this year with Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and HTC all revealing they will have handsets that run the OS.

Do you think and arched virtual keyboard makes sense? Let us know in the comments below.