Microsoft has no plans to make own Windows Phone 8 smartphones

Microsoft has spoken out against rumours that it is looking to enter the mobile phone manufacturing business. It has recently announced that it will be releasing its own branded tablet devices in the shape of Microsoft Surface for Windows 8 Pro and Microsoft Surface for Windows RT, but has no desire to make its own Windows Phone 8 smartphones.

Greg Sullivan, the company's senior marketing manager for Windows Phone, was asked by Information Week if Microsoft wanted to bring its Surface business model to the phone market. He replied: "No, we do not."

He cited the strong alliances the firm has with existing handset manufacturers, including Nokia, HTC, Samsung and Huawei as one explanation. "We have a strong ecosystem of partners that we are very satisfied with," he said.

Rumours had run rampant in the world of tech ever since Microsoft announced its Surface tablets. Many were convinced that, like software rival Google, the Redmond-based outfit would look to extend its reach into the hardware market. As well as licensing its Windows Phone operating system to others, it could use its own device as a test bed and revenue generator, much like Google does with its Nexus handsets.

However, as Sullivan told Information Week, Microsoft will continue on its current road. For now.

Do you think Microsoft should enter the handset market? Let us know in the comments below...