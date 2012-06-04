  1. Home
Microsoft: Future of Windows Phone to be detailed 20 June

Microsoft is to detail the future of Windows Phone on the 20 June in San Francisco, the company has revealed.

The announcement comes via invitations to the Windows Phone Summit in San Fran going out to today and asking people to sign up to get involved and learn more about what's next for Windows Phone 7.

According to Microsoft "space is limited" so admissionwill be first come, first served.

Microsoft doesn't offer any more information on the invite, although it features a number of tiles with icons, including an Xbox 360 gamepad on one.

Microsoft has just announced at the gaming convention E3 in Los Angles that Windows Phone will get new features this autumn, including support for SmartGlass that lets users share content with their Xbox 360 console, as well a new music service that will replace Zune called Xbox Music.

We will keep you posted. 

