Windows Phone Dare To Live challenge wants to 'spank' UK smartphone users

You'll no doubt have seen something of Microsoft's campaign looking to "smoke" smartphone users in the US. Well we have good news. Windows Phone wants to bring some spanking to UK high streets.

Kicking off the Dare To Live campaign over the weekend, the Windows Phone team took to the streets of London to invite people to take up the challenge against the Nokia Lumia 800 Windows Phone.

The challenges include everyday tasks, but the given examples sound like a perfect showcase for some of the things that Windows Phone does very well: find the latest updates from Facebook and Twitter for a contact, or quickly find somewhere local to eat.

Should you beat the Windows Phone with your existing Android or iPhone, you'll be handed a fresh crisp £20 note there and then. If you lose, you'll be handed a challenge, like a reverse bungee or high rope course.

It all sounds like jolly good fun, especially the losing, as you'll also be directed to Phones 4u where a £100 cashback offer on the Nokia Luma 800 will be waiting for you.

Of course, there is a Facebook page dedicated to the campaign, so head over to www.wpdaresyou.com to check out the challenge, find the tour dates and see those lucky winners and losers.

So, if a Windows Phone bod approaches you in the street and offers you a spanking, it might not be a bad thing...