Windows Phone 7 Tango: Coming to all phones after April

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows Phone 7 Tango, its interim OS update before it brings out the big guns for Apollo, will be rolling out some time after April after the new Tango friendly handsets from Nokia and Huawei have been released.

In a lengthy blog post detailing what Microsoft has in store, Joe Belfiore, has confirmed that the new Tango update will still be called Windows Phone 7.5 and now enables phone-makers to make phones using a lower cost processor (the Qualcomm 7x27a “system on a chip”) and reduced memory (256MB on-board memory) without theoretically damaging the Windows Phone experience - something that judging by the performance of the Nokia Lumia 610 we can vouch for.

After the new devices are out from Acer, HTC, LG, Nokia, Samsung, Toshiba and ZTE, Microsoft will start the process of working with mobile operators to bring an update to all current customers.

But why should you care if you are rocking the latest and greatest Nokia Lumia or HTC handset? The good news is that for Microsoft to make the operating system work on lower-specced phones it will have to have had optimised the code. Theoretically that means that regardless of what phone you have Tango should make the software run even smoother because you'll have more processor and more memory to use to your advantage.

But it isn't just about enhancing performance for lower-performance phones or making sure there is support for China when Windows Phone launches in the country in the coming months.

Meanwhile Laptop magazine in the US has uncovered another new feature that will be making its way to your phone in WP7.5 Tango that Microsoft has been showing off at Mobile World Congress. It is the ability to add two photos, video or voice to an SMS message. Don't show your excitement all at once now.