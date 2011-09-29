  Nokia Sabre outed by Microsoft

Microsoft has inadvertently leaked details of a yet to-be-announced Nokia Windows Phone 7 smartphone along with name-dropping three other phones at the same time.

The new models are the Samsung Yukon, Samsung Wembley, Nokia Searay, and Nokia Sabre. All four were listed in a competition rules page on a Microsoft Canada website and spotted by some eagle-eyed competition entrants.

Not only does the news confirm that a number of new Windows Phone 7 handsets are in the works, but that, more importantly for Nokia fans, the company is working on releasing not one, but two Windows Phone smartphones in the near future: the Nokia Searay and the Nokia Sabre.

Our sources have always implied that there were multiple handsets from Nokia floating around, but we?ve never had concrete information to run that story until now.

The full text, which has now been edited to remove the phones, reads:

"The type of Windows Phone 7.5 will vary and will be selected at Microsoft?s choosing (examples include Samsung Yukon, Samsung Wembley, NOKIA Searay and NOKIA Sabre). Wireless carrier and wireless service not included. Activation terms and conditions are at the sole discretion of the phone manufacturer and wireless carrier."

That mention of the Nokia Sabre ties in with previous rumours that an unnamed device from Nokia would sport a 3.7-inch screen and Micro SIM card. Interestingly Vodafone has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it is about to stock non-Apple Micro SIM cards. Could this be for the new Nokia smartphones?

Nokia has previously told Pocket-lint that it is very confident that its new Windows Phone 7 offering will be well received, but never going as far to say whether there will be one, two or more handsets. In a recent interview with Pocket-lint, the company's UK general manager told us that those who he had shown the phone (or phones?) to say that it is ?absolutely stunning?.

We will keep you posted.