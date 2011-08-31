Macs get ready for Mango

Windows Phone 7 Mango, Microsoft's latest update to its mobile phone operating system, is almost upon us; that means getting yourself ready for the big push if you are an Apple Mac user.

For Mac users, Microsoft has just released an update for its Windows Phone Connector software to version 2, bringing with it a bevy of new features to get you all tingling inside - worrying we know.

Aside from updating the logo (it's now red and square rather than green and circular), the new update brings with it a number of features as listed by Microsoft in the download notes:

- Full sync and import support for Apple Aperture software

- Drag and drop import of files from Browse Device

- Ringtone transfer support (for phones running Windows Phone 7.5 or later)

- Improved video conversion process with user configuration options

- Support for Windows Phone Marketplace (for phones running Windows Phone 7.5 or later)

- Localization support for 13 additional languages

- Improvements to backup and restore operations

- Improved configuration for podcast sync and photo import

- Improved iTunes import support in certain languages

- Improved metadata support for videos

Meanwhile it’s not all about adding new stuff, but also fixing a few bugs along the way. Microsoft has said that it has added additional error codes and help references for device updates, resolved connectivity issues with certain devices and resolved album art display issues for certain devices.

The update is available via the Apple Mac App Store.