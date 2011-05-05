  No Windows Phone 7 update for naughty updaters

Despite calling the group who developed an update tool so Windows Phone 7 users wouldn't have to wait around for Microsoft before getting the original OS update "a clever bunch", Microsoft has confirmed that early updaters, who strayed from the official path, will not be getting the latest build on their handsets.

Speaking via the Windows Team Blog, Microsoft's Brandon Watson said:

"Despite the fact that many people have claimed that an unofficial update mechanism worked fine for them, we cautioned that phones which were updated via this method were not going to be able to update past build 7390. Unfortunately for those customers out there who acted on information from sources outside of Microsoft, the rubber meets the road today.

"With Windows Phone update build 7392 going out to phones via the official update mechanism, those people who have used the unsupported method of forcing 7390 onto their phones will find that their phones will not update to 7392. With the official update process there is a requirement that the package on the phone also be official in order to update itself."

Watson goes on to say that Zune cannot update phones without the official image and that there is currently no fix in place to change this. He recommends taking your phone back to the shop, and asking them to return it to the manufacturer. Ouch.

The only bright spot is that he states that "we are not ruling out having a fix in the future" and admits that Microsoft is working with the unofficial update providers to "get these phones back on the officially supported path".

But basically, Microsoft's message is clear. It's a case of "we did warn you, so now you'll have to live with the consequences".

Not an ideal message to be sending out to a community that has publicly backed a struggling mobile platform by going out and buying a handset.

You'd have thought Microsoft would be busting a gut to keep WP7 fans on board.