  Windows Phone 7 update failed 1 in 10 phones

If you’ve got a “bricked” Microsoft Windows Phone 7 smartphone following Monday’s rollout of a new update, fret not, you aren’t alone.

Turns out 1 in 10 people where affected by the update that saw some having to take matters into their own hands to get their phone working again.

“90 percent of people who’ve received an update notification have installed the new software patch successfully. (So when your turn to download it arrives, chances are good this will be a non-event.),” said Michael Stol in a blog post, clearly trying to play down the mess up before trying to shift the blame: “Of the 10 percent who did experience a problem, nearly half failed for two basic reasons - a bad Internet connection or insufficient computer storage space.”

To those unfortunate 10 per cent, Stol says that “Luckily, both are easy to fix.”

While that might be the case for some of that 10 per cent it’s not the case for all of them, certainly the ones that can’t get their phone to respond at all.

For those people it seems that Microsoft, Samsung and the carriers have left them on their own with repeated requests from Pocket-lint to Orange in the UK, Samsung and Microsoft for an answer, left unanswered.

Earlier in the week a Microsoft spokesman told Pocket-lint that it was pulling the Windows Phone 7 update for Samsung Omnia 7:

“We have identified a technical issue with the Windows Phone update process that impacts a small number of phones. In response to this emerging issue, we have temporarily taken down the latest software update for Samsung phones in order to correct the issue and as soon as possible will redistribute the update.”

If you are affected our advice would be to go to the shop you bought it and request a replacement, regardless of when you bought it.