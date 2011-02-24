Windows Phone 7 update failed 1 in 10 phones
If you’ve got a “bricked” Microsoft Windows Phone 7 smartphone following Monday’s rollout of a new update, fret not, you aren’t alone.
Turns out 1 in 10 people where affected by the update that saw some having to take matters into their own hands to get their phone working again.
“90 percent of people who’ve received an update notification have installed the new software patch successfully. (So when your turn to download it arrives, chances are good this will be a non-event.),” said Michael Stol in a blog post, clearly trying to play down the mess up before trying to shift the blame: “Of the 10 percent who did experience a problem, nearly half failed for two basic reasons - a bad Internet connection or insufficient computer storage space.”
To those unfortunate 10 per cent, Stol says that “Luckily, both are easy to fix.”
While that might be the case for some of that 10 per cent it’s not the case for all of them, certainly the ones that can’t get their phone to respond at all.
For those people it seems that Microsoft, Samsung and the carriers have left them on their own with repeated requests from Pocket-lint to Orange in the UK, Samsung and Microsoft for an answer, left unanswered.
Earlier in the week a Microsoft spokesman told Pocket-lint that it was pulling the Windows Phone 7 update for Samsung Omnia 7:
“We have identified a technical issue with the Windows Phone update process that impacts a small number of phones. In response to this emerging issue, we have temporarily taken down the latest software update for Samsung phones in order to correct the issue and as soon as possible will redistribute the update.”
If you are affected our advice would be to go to the shop you bought it and request a replacement, regardless of when you bought it.
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments