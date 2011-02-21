Windows Phone 7 update goes live, though not the one you wanted

Microsoft has announced that the first update fot its Windows Phone 7 operating system is now available for download.



However, before you get too hot under the collar, this isn't the much anticipated update which will bring copy and paste functionality to your WP7 handset; oh no, this update is to prepare your phone for the update itself.



As the Windows blog states: "This first update for Windows Phone is designed to improve the software update process itself. So while it might not sound exciting, it’s still important because it’s paving the way for all future goodie-filled updates to your phone, such as copy and paste or improved Marketplace search."



The reason it doesn't sound exciting is because it isn't, and the very fact that it makes copy and paste sound positively exhilarating says it all.



The updates have started, in the usual way, being rolled out in stages so you might be green with envy as you see your co-worker getting this before you, however be patient and you should see it appearing in the next couple of days.