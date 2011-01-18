Microsoft details Copy and Paste Windows Phone 7 updates
When did copy and paste become so damn exciting?
When big tech companies left it out of its (unfinished) mobile operating systems, that's when. First it was Apple who made a big song and dance about a copy and paste update and now it's Microsoft's turn.
Update? How's about including it in the first place instead of pretending it's a major addition.
Anyway, rant over - it's coming to Windows Phone 7, as confirmed by Microsoft.
"Soon you’ll be able to copy text from emails, text messages, web pages, and Office Mobile documents, and paste it anywhere you can type", reads the over enthusiastic official statement.
"Using copy and paste is easy and intuitive. In many cases you just tap a word, slide your finger to highlight any additional text, then tap the Copy icon. To insert this text in a message or app, just tap the spot where it should go, then tap the Paste icon".
Really, it's like 1984 all over again.
More excitingly, Microsoft has also revealed in the updates (that will arrive "over the next few months") that apps and games will be getting faster and the Marketplace is getting more streamlined.
Updates will automatically be notified to you on your WP7 display.
Copy and Paste eh? Living the dream.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Apple AirPower: Is the wireless charging mat for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods coming soon?
- Compare the best mobile phone deals and offers
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Comments