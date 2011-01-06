  Microsoft takes mobile computing fight to Apple with SoC architecture

Microsoft has officially announced that the next version of Windows will support System on a Chip architectures (wherebye all the components of an electronic device are integrated onto a single chip).



This news, which Pocket-lint brought you word of previously, will also mean the inclusion of ARM-based systems from partners Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments; allowing for greater innovation in a whole range of devices. these ARM-based chips are found in a variety of devices such as tablets.



"With today’s announcement, we’re showing the flexibility and resiliency of Windows through the power of software and a commitment to world-class engineering. We continue to evolve Windows to deliver the functionality customers demand across the widest variety of hardware platforms and form factors", said Steven Sinofsky, president of the Windows and Windows Live Division at Microsoft.



These form factors, as well as ultra-thin notebooks and netbooks, will no doubt include mobile devices such as tablets, with benefits coming in the form of smaller, thinner gadgets while reducing the amount of power required for the device; this increase in battery life will make possible always-on and always-connected functionality.