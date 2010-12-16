Windows Phone 7 Mango update to ramp it up to 7.5?

We've heard a few whispers that Microsoft may well be planning a couple of Windows Phone 7 updates for both CES in January and MWC a month later, but new reports suggest that the first "major" revamp may well come in August or September.

The update, codenamed Mango, may well make the OS take the leap to Windows Phone 7.5, by adding an in-browser Silverlight plug-in as well as HTML5 support.

The early 2011 updates are said to be bringing copy and paste functionality, enhanced developer controls, in-app downloading and more personalisation options.

Reports also suggest that Windows Phone 8, codenamed Apollo, could land in 2012.

Are you on board with Windows Phone 7, or do you think Microsoft is still playing catch up in terms mobile platforms? Can a major upgrade make a difference? Give us your thoughts below.

Also check out LG Optimus 7 vs Samsung Omnia 7

And Best Windows Phone 7 location apps