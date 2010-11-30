Windows Phone 7 copy/paste functionality coming soon?
Windows Phone 7 copy/paste functionality could coming soon if reports from ChevronWP7 developer, Chris Walshie are anything to go by (ChevronWP7 enables the unblocking of WP7 to allow for experimental applications to be run on the OS, without need of a developer's account).
The "massive" update from Microsoft, could bring copy/paste functionality, improvements to Bing and some multitasking updates, as well as all important support to add custom ringtones.
Walshie posted on Twitter: "MS took 3 months to do what Apple did in 3 years. Let's just say, they could have called it Windows Phone 8".
There is no news, as yet, to when we can all expect the update, or for that matter a list of all th updates features. However, rumours suggest that it could be as early as January 2011 and Pocket-lint, of course, will bring you all the news as and when we get it.
