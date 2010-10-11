  1. Home
Windows Phone 7 release date: 21 October in the UK


Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 is now officially launched, but when can you get your hands on the new operating system and the phones that are powered by it?

If you live in the UK you'll be able to get your Windows Phone 7 handset from HTC, Samsung, and LG on Thursday 21 October on O2, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange and Three.

That's the HTC 7 Trophy, the HTC 7 Mozart, the HTC HD7, the LG Optimus 7, and the Samsung Omnia 7.  

In the US you'll have to wait a little bit longer - until Monday 8 November.

"We will make the 21 October general availability date without a doubt", Oded Ran, head of consumer marketing for Windows Phone UK, promised Pocket-lint - squashing any rumours that they wouldn't before they even start.

According to the Microsoft man there is nothing in the way to stop Microsoft, its manufacturers or the operators missing the big day at the end of the month.

However, with so many places to buy the phones in the UK, will Microsoft be able to convince the media in the same way Apple does with its Regent Street store in London?.

With the big launch day release date confirmed, will you be queuing up?

