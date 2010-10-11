Windows Phone 7: First update confirmed for early 2011
You didn't think that a new mobile phone/OS launch, launching at the start of October, would be launch complete did you?
Neither did Microsoft, announcing at the launch of Windows Phone 7 in London that its first update is already in the works.
"We will be bringing the first update to Windows Phone 7 in early 2011", said Andy Lees, president of Mobile Communications at Microsoft.
The new feature will, amongst other things, come with the much requested copy and paste feature, suggesting that users won't have to do without it for long.
Microsoft has also confirmed that it will be launching 6 handsets in the UK and 9 handsets around the world.
The new handsets, although announced on 11 October, won't be available in the shops until 21 October.
