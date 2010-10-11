Pimp your desktop: Windows Phone 7 stylee

Are you depressed because you want to join in on the Windows Phone 7 fun, but just signed yourself up for another 2 years of Android or iOS action?

Well, languish no longer because How To Geek has posted a brilliant guide to getting WP7 directly onto your desktop for nada....sort of.

The guide takes you through a step-by-step process to getting a Windows Phone 7 UI onto your Windows-based PC, using a theme on the Rainmeter freeware program and installing a couple of fonts.

When you're done you're left with a dynamic looking desktop, where you can add your own tiles and "hubs".

Unfortunately you won't be able to install actual WP7 apps like the Xbox LIVE hub, but the theme will give you a flavour of what to expect from a WP7 handset.

The guide also provides a couple of nice looking WP7-themed wallpapers, if you can't be bothered to go the whole hog.