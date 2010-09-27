Windows Phone 7: Launch event 11 October

Howlin' Pelle Almqvist of Swedish band, the Hives, once sang: "Hate to say I told you so", and Pocket-lint's Mum always warned us that smugness was an ugly trait, but you know what - balls to Almqvist and also, balls to our Mum (sorry Mum).

We told you that Windows Phone 7 would be launching on 11 October and now we've received an invite from the chaps at Microsoft for a press event on that very day.

Coincidence, or perhaps a different launch entirely? We think not.

As well as reporting the 11 October date, we've also reported that Windows Phone 7 devices are likely to be available in UK shops from 21 October.

We will, of course, be attending the 11 October event, so be sure to check back to see if the 21 October UK date turns out to bear any fruit, as well as any other exciting news from the launch.

Are you guys as excited as us by Windows Phone 7, or is Microsoft set for yet another epic mobile fail? Give us your thoughts using the comments below.