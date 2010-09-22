WinMote: The Windows Phone 7 app that's a remote for your PC
With Windows Phone 7 launching in October, developers are in "full steam ahead" mode developing apps for the new mobile operating system from Microsoft.
WinMote is one of those apps.
It, judging by the video, will let you control your Windows 7 PC via your phone, be it surfing the web, accessing videos, listening to Internet radio, or even just viewing pictures.
Why should this excite you?
Think presentations in the office, or if you've got a PC hooked up to your TV, then you've just got yourself a snazzy touchscreen remote control for your TV.
No word on when this will hit Microsoft's Zune powered app store, but judging by the video and the performance of what is shown, we would expect it to be either at launch or shortly afterwards.
We will keep you posted.
