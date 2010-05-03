Microsoft Kin dated for sale

A leaked photo showing that the newly announced Microsoft Kin One and Microsoft Kin Two will be available from 13 May has turned up online.

The screen grabs, supposedly taken from an internal Verizon computer system, shows the two phones will be available to pre-order from the 6 May and in the shops from the 13 May says Slashphone.

The news confirms Microsoft's promise, back at the launch event in April, that the two handsets would be available to customers keen to go social in May.

UK customers looking to get a piece of the social pie will still have to wait some time yet however. Vodafone, the exclusive partner in the UK, has said that it won't be offering the handsets until the autumn at the earliest.

Will the Kin be good enough to go social? Check out the best social networking phones in school.