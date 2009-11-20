Ballmer says Windows 7 is "simply the best"
At a recent shareholders meeting Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer told attendees that "Windows 7 is simply the best PC operating system that we or anyone else has ever built".
As part of his opening speech Ballmer stated that the new OS was off to a "fantastic start" revealing that Microsoft has "already sold twice as many units as any OS in a comparable time frame".
At the event, on the defence after a shareholder commented on the popularity of Mac among younger users, Ballmer noted that "96 times out of 100, worldwide, people choose a PC with Windows" before calling Macs "quite a bit more expensive", a theme of a recent Microsoft ad campaign.
Finally, responding to a question about the iPhone's challenge to the Windows Phone market, Ballmer said: "Certainly our objective is to have the leading position. I think we have a lot of opportunity to improve... Undoubtedly we've got our work cut out for us".
"We've got our heads down to do our best", Ballmer said of the smartphone market, revealing the company has a "a lot of smart people" working on the topic.
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
Comments