With Huawei falling on hard times in the face of US sanctions, other Chinese makers are stepping up to the plate. Meizu is one such brand - and it's just announced a triple camera affordable phone, the 16Xs.

While the name might sound like a 90s dance-pop act, its spec sheet delivers enough clout to dance along to - especially at the $245 asking price, which equates to about £195.

The Meizu 16Xs has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, the current hot pick from Samsung, giving the handset ample space to squeeze in a 4,000mAh battery into its slim and light body (it's just 165g).

This is the first affordable phone we've heard about to come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, too, adding to the impressive specification.

But it's really the cameras that are gunning to steal the show. With a 48MP main rear sensor in a triple camera arrangement - the other is a wide-angle, while the third handles depth sensing - this Meizu has the goods to stand up against the likes of the Moto One Vision and Honor 20 Pro.

The Meizu 16Xs will be available in China from 10 June, while some Euro countries will be able to buy the handset from July (with specific prices TBC).