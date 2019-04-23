Those of you who want a Chinese flagship phone with a more traditional design should look no further than the latest from Meizu.

While every new Android phone seems to launch with hole punches and pop-out cameras and foldable displays and whatnot, Meizu decided to keep things simple with its 16s flagship phone. It is sticking to the same bezel approach used on 2018’s 15 series. There is a chin, plus a bezel at the top of the 6.2-inch 2232×1080 Samsung AMOLED screen, which packs a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

Other stand-out specs on the Meizu 16s include: a 48-megapixel Sony dual camera on the rear of the phone; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with a Kryo 485 CPU inside the phone; 6GB or 8GB of RAM; 128GB or 256GB of storage; a 3,600 mAh fast-charge battery; an in-screen fingerprint scanner; Android 9 Pie out of the box with Meizu’s Flyme 7.3 overlay; and a 91.53 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Clearly, the Meizu 16s is a top-end phone, despite the bezels. But it's priced as a mid-range phone, much like OnePlus devices are priced. It costs 3,198 RMB ($476) for the 6GB RAM model or 3,498 RMB ($520) for 8GB RAM.

You can pre-order the phone now, and it’ll go on sale from 28 April.