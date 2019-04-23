  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Meizu phone news

Meizu's new 16s flagship prefers classic bezels over fancy hole punches

|
Meizu Meizu's new 16s flagship prefers classic bezels over fancy hole punches
Best OnePlus 6T deals in April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- You can pre-order it now

Those of you who want a Chinese flagship phone with a more traditional design should look no further than the latest from Meizu.

While every new Android phone seems to launch with hole punches and pop-out cameras and foldable displays and whatnot, Meizu decided to keep things simple with its 16s flagship phone. It is sticking to the same bezel approach used on 2018’s 15 series. There is a chin, plus a bezel at the top of the 6.2-inch 2232×1080 Samsung AMOLED screen, which packs a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

MeizuMeizu image 2

Other stand-out specs on the Meizu 16s include: a 48-megapixel Sony dual camera on the rear of the phone; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with a Kryo 485 CPU inside the phone; 6GB or 8GB of RAM; 128GB or 256GB of storage; a 3,600 mAh fast-charge battery; an in-screen fingerprint scanner; Android 9 Pie out of the box with Meizu’s Flyme 7.3 overlay; and a 91.53 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

MeizuMeizu image 3

Clearly, the Meizu 16s is a top-end phone, despite the bezels. But it's priced as a mid-range phone, much like OnePlus devices are priced. It costs 3,198 RMB ($476) for the 6GB RAM model or 3,498 RMB ($520) for 8GB RAM.

You can pre-order the phone now, and it’ll go on sale from 28 April.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones Meizu
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 tips and tricks: The complete guide
It's official, OnePlus 7 series will launch on 14 May
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
Apple iPhone XI and XI Max moulds leak showing square camera arrangement again
Meizu's new 16s flagship prefers classic bezels over fancy hole punches
S10+ too much? Check out our best Galaxy S9+ deals for April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE