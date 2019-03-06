Everybody got excited by the Meizu Zero in January.

The fully waterproof, innovative handset caused a more than a few ripples by sporting a completely hole-less design - with no ports or buttons anyway on the front, sides or back.

However, it now looks like the handset will never be released. After a failed crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, Meizu's CEO, Jack Wong, told fans on the company's forum that there were never any intentions to sell the Zero anyway:

"This crowdfunding project was just the marketing team messing about," he said. "The hole-less phone is just a development project from the R&D department, we never intended to mass-produce this project."

That'll come as a shock to those who did back the device during the campaign. Although, considering Meizu Zero Exclusive Engineer Units were priced at $1,299 (£1,117) each and a one-of-a-kind Exclusive Pioneering Unit was $2,999, perhaps it should surprise the rest of us.

It's a shame though as the Zero definitely looked and sounded interesting.

Not only does it get rid of the 3.5mm port, it dispenses with USB, speakers and even an earpiece. There are no volume or power buttons either.

There's no notch or in-display camera - just a small strap at the top of the front that houses a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. Indeed, it's only the rear that apes a general smartphone, as it sports a visible dual-camera unit.

Apart from that, it's a smooth, seamlessly designed phone.

The Zero relies mainly on wireless and electronic tech to replace conventional charging and connectivity.

It is an eSIM-only handset, so doesn't require a SIM slot. And it can only be charged wirelessly. It has support for 18W fast charging, so some might say that's better anyway.

Perhaps the most creative addition is the use of piezoelectric transducers and the screen for audio. With no speaker grilles, the phone vibrates parts of the display for either loud speaker or just earpiece audio.

We presume the same technology is used for the microphone input.

As for the lack of buttons, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor and capacitive sensors on the edge of the phone that can power it on and change the volume.

Perhaps we'll see it, or the technology used, pop up again in the future. We hope so.