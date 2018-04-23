Meizu launches 15 smartphone series with dual cams, OLED displays and no notches

Chinese manufacturer Meizu has unveiled a trio of new smartphones, comprising the Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Lite and Meizu 15 Plus, all of which buck the recent trend for notches by sporting regular bezels around all four sides.

Meizu has turned to Samsung for the processor in the 15 Plus, more specifically, the Exynos 8895 processor - the same one found in the Galaxy S8 - with 6GB of RAM. The 15 gets a Snapdragon 660 while the 15 Lite is fitted with a Snapdragon 626. There's also 64/128GB storage options for the 15 and 15 Plus (the 15 Lite just gets 64GB) and a 3,500mAh battery with Meizu's mCharge fast-charging technology. The 15 and 15 Lite get 3,000mAh units.

Samsung has again been employed to provide the 5.95-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display for the 15 Plus - the South Korean company has also provided the full HD screens for the 15 and 15 Lite. While the screens do have ultra-slim bezels, Meizu has still managed to incorporate a front-mounted home button with fingerprint scanner into all three phones. The home buttons sounds like it will be similar to that of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, as it uses a linear vibration motor to "simulate the feeling of pressing down on a physical button.:

Meizu has turned to Sony for the dual-lens camera found in the 15 Plus and 15. The system comprises 20-megapixel long-focus and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses, with OIS to help take blur-free photos. The Meizu 15 Lite has a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detect autofocus. All three phones get a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Meizu 15 series is launching with Flyme 7, the latest version of Meizu's UI skin that runs over the top of Android. It also brings with it the second-generation of Flyme's AI system, One Mind.

The Meizu 15 series will be available soon in China. The 15 Lite will cost around $270, Meizu 15 $400/$445 depending on storage and Meizu 15 Plus $475/$525 depending on storage.