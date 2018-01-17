Meizu M6s first in line with a Samsung Exynos processor
- 5.7-inch HD+ display
- Samsung Exynos 7872 chipset
- 16-megapixel camera
Meizu has turned to Samsung Exynos processing for its latest handset, the Meizu M6s.
The phone, which bears more than a passing resemblance to Apple's iPhones, is driven by a 2.0GHz Samsung Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor with ARM Cortex-A73 architecture - the first time for an M series device. There is also 3GB of RAM on board to ensure it all moves smoothly.
It has a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the side of the device to allow for more screen real estate with smaller bezels.
Around the rear, a 16-megapixel Samsung CMOS sensor drives the camera, that has an aperture of f/2.0, while an 8-megapixel sensor can be found on the front, also made by Samsung.
Meizu includes its Beauty Mode with the cameras. While we're not usually fans of the smoothing techniques these modes usually employ, it'll likely be up some users' alleys.
The rear of the handset has been "sandblasted" using zircon sand for a matt effect and will be available in numerous colours. Black, blue, gold and silver models are on offer.
The company is yet to reveal localised prices and release dates for the Meizu M6s. You'll be able to find it on the official Meizu website when it does.
