Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition smartphone available in Europe, if you get an invite

Fans of Ubuntu phones are about to have another thing to get excited about, the new MX4 Ubuntu Edition smartphone.

The MX4 Ubuntu Edition, built by Chinese manufacturer Meizu, has been available to Chinese developers since May but is only now launching in Europe. But Canonical - the company behind Ubuntu - has decided to make the buying process interesting.

If you want to get your hands on the MX4 you'll need to be invited to buy one. To be in with a chance of getting one you'll need to complete the "origami wall" when it goes live here from 25 June. This may simply be a short-term system before a general sale, but once again this is unknown.

So what's the MX4 got going for it over the first Ubuntu phones, the Aquaris E4.5 and E5.5?

The MX4 comes with a 5.36-inch 1920 x 1152 resolution display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6595 processor backed by 2GB of RAM. In the rear is Sony's 20.7-megapixel camera while the front offers a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. All that's backed by a 3,100mAh battery. So apart from the Ubuntu OS it's all pretty standard stuff, until you see the price.

The MX4 Ubuntu smartphone costs €299 which is about £218. Not bad for the specs then. The site showing phone availability will go live on 25 June.

