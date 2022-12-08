MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 is all about that gaming experience

(Pocket-lint) - Chipmaker MediaTek has shared details of the Dimensity 8200, a chip that is all about improving game performance and power efficiency.

The Dimensity 8200 is MediaTek's latest chip and brings plenty of great-sounding specs to the table. That starts with an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 3.1GHz to try and ensure that performance is up to snuff across all of your apps and games, no matter what. The Mali-G610 graphics engine won't hurt on that front, either.

The focus on gaming continues when you learn about the Vulkan SDK that's built to lend a hand with ray tracing effects, while support for up to a 180Hz refresh rate should keep graphics flying around as smoothly as can be.

The new chip also promises to make full use of MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 tech to provide smooth gaming experiences, ensuring players don't have to deal with the usual FPS drops and connectivity issues that can plague some chips.

It isn't all about moving data around as quickly as possible, though. The Dimensity 8200 is built on a 4nm manufacturing process which helps it be as power efficient as possible. That means that battery life should be solid while the days of your phone slowly burning your hand as you play should be a thing of the past. At least, that's the theory.

We'll of course need to see this thing powering real phones before we can make too many judgements. MediaTek says that 5G phones carrying the Dimensity 8200 should start to arrive this month, with Xiaomi already making all the right noises.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.