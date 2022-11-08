(Pocket-lint) - Mediatek has launched its newest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9200, and it's set to power the next generation of high-end smartphones.

The latest chip promises unmatched efficiency and ultimate performance, so users won't have to choose between power and battery life.

It uses TSMC's second generation of 4nm silicon to provide a 25 per cent drop in power consumption at the same relative performance as the Dimensity 9000.

It also features a new graphics processor, the Immortalis-G715, which packs 11 cores along with hardware-based ray-tracing support. MediaTek says we can expect Android games that utilise ray-tracing to arrive in the first half of 2023.

Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 July 2022 For a limited time, Google will throw in the Pixel Buds A-Series free with your Pixel 6a.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new GPU promises both a 32 per cent performance uplift at the same power as the Dimensity 9000 or a 45 per cent reduction in power draw at the same performance.

In addition, the Dimensity 9200 supports mmWave and sub 6Ghz 5G connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Bluetooth 5.3 includes support for some really exciting new technologies like Bluetooth LE audio and Auracast.

MediaTek has also put a lot of effort into the chip's image-processing abilities, which should allow for more impressive mobile photography.

The dedicated hardware ISP uses AI to analyse images, intelligently detecting subjects and environments to tune the colour.

A feature called dual stream AI shutter allows the camera to take HDR images with zero shutter delay, while the RGBW image sensor processing allows for a 30 per cent uplift in brightness, and 20 per cent extra detail.

The image processing isn't just restricted to the cameras, though, the Dimensity 9200 will make the content consumed on your device look better, too.

It can detect subject matter in real-time and deliver increased contrast and clarity across all types of content.

The chip also allows for HDR and non-HDR content to be displayed on the same page simultaneously, which vastly improves the usability of web-based HDR content.

We're expecting Dimensity 9200-based smartphone models to be announced imminently, with some set to hit the shelves before the end of 2022.

Of course, we'll see plenty of models throughout 2023, and we can't wait to see how they stack up in real-world conditions.

Writing by Luke Baker.