MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chip announcement is just days away

(Pocket-lint) - MediaTek's Diomensity 9200 chip has been rumoured for a while and a new leak appears to show that it'll be official on 8 November, 2022.

The latest announcement from MediaTek is now set to arrive before Qualcomm can get its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiling over and done with if a newly-leaked event invitation is anything to go by.

That leak comes via smartphone tipster Abhishek Yadav who shared a photo of an invitation to Twitter.

Mediatek Dimensity 9200 processor launching on 8 November, 2022.https://t.co/5aTzBXePvv pic.twitter.com/1A80JhSKkZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 31, 2022

With Qualcomm not expected to announce its new flagship chip until 15 November, it looks like MediaTek will have all of the attention for a week.

The Dimensity 9200 is expected to be similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of architecture, although they'll find their way into different handsets on sale all around the world. If you're buying a phone in Europe or the United States, you'll likely be rocking that Qualcomm. But elsewhere? MediaTek's chip could well be on your next phone.

As for what phones will be powered by the Dimensity 9200, we don't know for sure just yet. But a recent Vivo X90 leak has that handset getting MediaTek's new silicon, while other Vivo handsets seem a dead cert, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.