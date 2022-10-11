(Pocket-lint) - MediaTek's newly-announced Dimensity 1080 smartphone chipset promises to bring improved performance and better battery life to 5G-equipped smartphones.

The Dimensity 1080 chipset comes with "several advanced features" which, MediaTek's deputy general manager, CH Chen, claims will "challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do". Of course, that's largely marketing speak, but it all boils down to a focus on speed and battery life.

That starts with the upgraded octa-core CPU sporting two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 2.6GHz. Beyond that, an Arm Mali-G68 GPU promises "faster performance whether users are gaming, streaming, or browsing". The whole chipset runs on a 6nm design, too, which is what MediaTek points to when discussing battery life improvements thanks to better energy efficiency.

Beyond that, MediaTek says its new chipset will support main cameras all the way up to 200-megapixels, with hadware-accelerated HDR video support also checked off. Support for sub-6GHz 5G networks means all the buzzwords are taken care of, while the "Dimensity 1080’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming enhancements [mean] for speedy performance," the company added.

We'll need to see this chipset running in real phones to know whether any of this bears fruit, with MediaTek saying that we should see those arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It also arrives months after MediaTek launched its flagship Dimensity 9000+ chip, silicon that currently powers a number of phones from the likes of Asus, Honor, and Vivo.

