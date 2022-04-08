MediaTek Dimensity 1300 is official, with 5G support and 168Hz display capabilities

(Pocket-lint) - In 2021, MediaTek's presence in the smartphone market shifted somewhat, and it became a brand more manufacturers trusted in to delivery performance at key price points. Arguably its most notable handset was the OnePlus Nord 2, a mid-range phone with near-flagship levels of performance which features the Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

For 2022, that story is set to contine with the Dimensity 1300, which MediaTek has now - albeit quietly - officially announced.

The new octa-core processor has an interesting construction. Rather than two or four powerful identical cores doing the heavy lifting, it has one so-called 3GHz 'Ultra Core', three 2.6GHz 'Super Cores' and then four 2GHz efficiency cores.

As well as being more powerful, it also enables better performance in a handful of gaming-specific technologies. Its 'HyperEngine 5.0' increases display refresh rate performance, as well as improving latency for both true wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to ensure online players - or players wearing optimised buds - get a lag-free experience.

On the camera side of things, the Dimensity 1300's ISP enables 4K HDR video capture, multi-person bokeh/portrait mode video, plus an algorithm-powered panorama night mode.

What's more, it can support fullHD+ resolution displays up to an impressive 168Hz refresh rates, for super smooth animations and gameplay in phones and apps that support it.

Other details include support for up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and can support up to 200-megapixel primary cameras.

Rumours have suggested already that MediaTek's latest processor will be powering the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is a spec-bumped version of the popular Nord 2, making the top-of-the-line Nord even more like a flagship phone.

That, of course, is speculation for now. Although if it is true, it would be a OnePlus-like move to update a phone as soon as a better processor is available.

It's how it used to update its flagship phones for a while, and with the Nord series making up the bulk of OnePlus' smartphone sales, it would make sense for the company to keep that brand at the forefrunt of development.

Writing by Cam Bunton.