BARCELONA (Pocket-lint) - Just four months after revealing its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek is back again with Dimensity 8000 and 8100 - which slot it just beneath the 9000 series in terms of positioning.

The Dimensity 8000 and 8100 are still set to offer flagship levels of performance, though, just in a different configuration. The 5nm process chipsets each feature an octa-core processor setup - arranged as four driving cores (Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (Cortex-A55) - alongside a Mali-G610 MC6 graphics processing unit (with support of frame rates up to 170fps, MediaTek claims).

There's support for all kinds of goodies too: the system's camera processor supports 14-bit raw and can handle data from sensors up to 200-megapixels in resolution; while video is catered for up to 4K resolution with HDR.

Devices that use Dimensity 8000 or 8100 will be able to deliver 120Hz refresh rates on their screens (at up to WQHD+ resolution; 168Hz is supported at Full HD) too, providing a smooth experience across the board.

As is typical, both are 5G compatible, offering Sub-6G connectivity. There's still no mmWave compatibility, which is something MediaTek is working on for a later release date.

As for key differences between Dimensity 8000 and 8100? It's all about clock speed, really, with the 8000 featuring four 2.75GHz cores, compared to the 8100's 2.85GHz equivalent. A bit like a "plus" version then, eh?

Most interesting of all, however, is that MediaTek tells us that we'll see Dimensity 8000 products "in the coming weeks", with the suggestion that wider adoption is likely across a more global region than the typically China-only Dimensity 9000 adoption thus far.

We'll have to see what comes of this release, but given MediaTek's driving force over the last couple of years, we suspect it won't be long at all before the Dimensity name is just as identifiable as Qualcomm's Snapdragon - which, in late 2021, released the much wider adopted Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

When we hear about the first device that'll feature Dimensity 8000 we'll be sure to let you know more.

Writing by Mike Lowe.