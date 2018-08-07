Logitech's Powered wireless iPhone stand charges while you still use your phone

Ever since Apple adopted Qi wireless charging for its iPhone range there have been plenty of wireless chargers designed specifically for them. Few though are as elegant at the Logitech Powered.

That's because the Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand will charge your device while you use it in vertical and horizontal positions.

It works with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and, presumably, the much-rumoured trio of new handsets expected to be announced in September.

You can sit your phone in the cradle in portrait mode and use FaceTime or other hands-free applications while it powers-up, or sit it across the stylish arms to watch a film or any other type of video in landscape mode.

The cradle is rubberised, so is designed to hold your phone firmly in place without leaving a scratch. And there is a built-in overheat protection system to help regulate temperature.

A hidden LED light on the top of the charger will indicate that your phone is charging even when the screen is off, while it is discrete enough to not be intrusive in a darkened bedroom, for example.

The Logitech Powered stand is available for pre-order now with shipping expected this month (August). It is priced at £69.99 in the UK, $79.99 in the US.