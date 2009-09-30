Touchscreen LG GD510 launches as the "Pop"
LG has announced the launch of the LG GD510, apparently also known as "Pop", presumably carrying on the junk food theme the similarly low-end, 7-million-selling LG KP500, aka the "Cookie", started.
Introducing the device as a "touchscreen phone that has never been simpler to use", the Pop offers a 3-inch WQVGA touchscreen with a thin bezel of brushed aluminum casing.
Details of specs are a little light at the stage, LG says a single button is used on the interface which functions as the menu, end and cancel keys while "a slim strip of light around the button shines either green or red indicating the handset's function".
Features include an media player for music and movie, an "easy-to-use" browser and a 3-megapixel camera for both photos and videos.
The handset will be available in the UK in November at the Carphone Warehouse. Pricing not revealed, but we'd expect it to be at the affordable/PAYG end of the market.
