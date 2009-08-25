LG Arena reaches sales of one million worldwide
LG Electronics has announced that the LG Arena, or KM900, has passed the one million sales mark worldwide.
This milestone has been reached in 5 months of availability after the phone debuted at the Mobile World Congress 2009 event.
"We live in an age when mobile phones are tools for entertaining and staying connected to the world. The Arena was developed to draw on this trend and LG has reached the pinnacle in terms of functionality and user convenience, which has been reflected in consumer uptake", said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG Mobile.
"Considering the swift sales success of the ARENA it is true that real innovation comes from customers, so we will keep going out of our way to gain their insights and reflect their needs in our products.”
As part of the same release, LG has also revealed that the LG Viewty has sold more than 8 million units worldwide since its launch in October 2007.
