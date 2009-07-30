  1. Home
LG reveals info on new Chocolate's 4-inch display

LG reveals info on new Chocolate's 4-inch display
After multiple leaks, LG has finally officially revealed full images and some "key specifications" of the new LG Chocolate phone, or LG-BL40.

The fourth handset in the company's high end Black Label Series gets an unusual 4-inch widescreen high-definition LCD with an 800 x 345 pixel resolution.

Unlike screens on conventional mobile devices it offers a 21:9 aspect ratio for a "panoramic, cinema-like quality" (on a 4-inch display?) and "optimal mobile computing experience" with the 800 pixel width meaning no horizontal scrolling on web pages.

Also unusual, the 4-inch display features a "Dual Screen UI" that can display two different types of content simultaneously, so presumably you could watch a video while checking your work email.

LG says the screen is "overlaid with curved tempered glass and is seamlessly encased in a glossy black finish and iconic red highlights".

With more info still to be revealed, the new LG Chocolate will be available beginning Q3 in 54 countries.

