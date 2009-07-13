  1. Home
LG opens App Store in Asia

LG Electronics has announced that it's going to be opening an online store for mobile phone applications, like Apple's App Store, on 14 July. It'll initially focus on Asia, but there are "aspirations for a more global reach" by the end of the year.

The company is the third largest mobile maker in the world, after Nokia and Samsung. In a statement it said that the "LG Application Store", as it will be known, will be populated with 1400 apps, including 100 free ones, in 15 languages.

Most LG phones run Windows Mobile, so the apps will likely be targeted at that platform. The service will be initially offered in Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Australia, and it's planned to be rolled out in Europe and South America before the end of the year.

The company says that by then, it hopes that the number of apps will have risen to more than 2000. There are no firm plans to launch the app store in the USA.

