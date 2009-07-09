LG GC990 Louvre revealed
LG has been showing off a concept 12-megapixel camera phone called the GC990 Louvre at the Korea Products Exhibition in Warsaw.
It's got Schneider-Kreuznach optics, a xenon flash, autofocus and touch-focus and the ability to record 720p HD video at 30fps. ISO goes up to 3200, there's automatic geotagging, and LG claims there'll be zero shutter lag.
Away from the camera, there's Wi-Fi, TV-Out, GPS and a 3.2-inch touchscreen 16:9 display. There's also an accelerometer, Bluetooth, and support for DivX and Xvid video formats.
Want it? Well you can't have it. Yet. LG says: "The GC990 or 'Louvre' mobile phone from LG, is a great example of the type of mobile technology innovation LG is developing".
"This is a concept model only however, and as such there are no confirmed plans to bring it to market. As we have further details on our camera-phone portfolio or other mobiles, LG will provide information on where and when they will be available to consumers".
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments