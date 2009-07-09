  LG GC990 Louvre revealed

LG has been showing off a concept 12-megapixel camera phone called the GC990 Louvre at the Korea Products Exhibition in Warsaw.

It's got Schneider-Kreuznach optics, a xenon flash, autofocus and touch-focus and the ability to record 720p HD video at 30fps. ISO goes up to 3200, there's automatic geotagging, and LG claims there'll be zero shutter lag.

Away from the camera, there's Wi-Fi, TV-Out, GPS and a 3.2-inch touchscreen 16:9 display. There's also an accelerometer, Bluetooth, and support for DivX and Xvid video formats.

Want it? Well you can't have it. Yet. LG says: "The GC990 or 'Louvre' mobile phone from LG, is a great example of the type of mobile technology innovation LG is developing".

"This is a concept model only however, and as such there are no confirmed plans to bring it to market. As we have further details on our camera-phone portfolio or other mobiles, LG will provide information on where and when they will be available to consumers".