  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG planning "Black Label" iPhone rival

|
  LG planning "Black Label" iPhone rival
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners

Word from Korea suggests that LG is about to pull out the big guns in the fight for dominance of the consumer smartphone market.

In an interview with Yonhap News, LG's head of mobile Ahn Seung-kwon has revealed some exciting future plans.

It seems as a bid to take the global number two spot in the mobile phone market LG is planning, among other things, an ultimate iPhone competitor.

Due for release in the fourth quarter of 2009, LG is currently prepping a new "Black Label" handset that will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone.

In addition, LG will churn out a Prada III, the - you guessed it - third iteration of the designer team up.

Finally LG is planning an "extreme premium brand", said to be along the lines of Nokia's Vertu range, and likened to Toyota's Lexus models in terms of quality.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments