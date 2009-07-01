  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. LG phone news

LG GT500 launches as T-Mobile exclusive

The LG GT500 has launched as a T-Mobile exclusive, described as a good all-rounder, available free on £25 per month tariffs.

The HSDPA 3G handset gets a 3-inch touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus, image stabilisation, digital zoom features and GPS technology.

As far as getting online goes, the phone can be used as a modem with a laptop, while the handset itself has quick links to sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

Music fans should note the built-in Dolby 2.0 sound and T-Mobile's multimedia offerings include Mobile TV and T-Mobile Mobile Jukebox.

Whether this is the same as the recently announced GT505, what memory capacity the phone has, whether it's GPS or A-GPS, what OS it runs and whether it has a 3.5mm jack are all unanswered questions at this stage.

The LG GT500 is available from T-Mobile stores now, with prices starting from free on a £25 a month tariff - but again we're waiting to hear how long those contracts are.

UPDATE: The phone is apparently "similar" to the GT505 but has a different design. Internal memory is 130MB plus a micro SD slot. It's A-GPS and offers a "proprietary LG OS", there is no headphone jack but does come with headphones in the box.

