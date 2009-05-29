LG announces GW520 and GT505 phones

LG has announced the launch of two handsets oriented around social networking - the GW520 and GT505. Both of them "enable consumers to be at the heart of their online communities anytime", claims the company.

The handsets support "push" social networking updates, meaning that alerts arrive as soon as they're posted. They also support push email, and Exchange Activesync for business addresses.

The GW520 has a 2.8" touchscreen, QWERTY keypad, HSDPA, 3G and a 3-megapixel camera. Intriguingly, it also has LG's "LiveSquare" feature, which shows most contacted friends on the homescreen as an animated character.

The GT505 has a 3" touchscreen, GPS, Wi-Fi, HSDPA, 3G and a 5-megapixel camera. It comes preloaded with a trial of WisePilot - piece of navigation software.

Both handsets will be arriving in June, with the GW520 appearing across "most networks", but the GT505 only available on Orange.