LG sells 2 million Cookies

LG Electronics has announced its LG "Cookie", the LG-KP500, has seen worldwide sales of over two million units.

This milestone was hit in 5 months since the phone launched last October. In the UK the Cookie went on sale in November.

The Cookie is angled as an affordably priced phone with some high-end features. Although it has a touchscreen for example, it works with a stylus.

"We wanted to allow more people to benefit from the advanced touch technology that we introduced in previous touchscreen handsets", said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG.

"Because of our extensive background in touchscreen handsets, we are now able to bring this innovative technology to consumers at an affordable price without compromising quality with the LG Cookie".

More than 1.2 million Cookies have been sold in Europe, and LG says it plans to "bake more" Cookies with more colour options in the near future.