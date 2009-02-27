LG Versa launches on Verizon

LG has announced the "Versa" to launch on the Verizon network in the States.

With a chrome border, the EV-DO Versa offers a 3-inch touchscreen interface with tactile feedback and - interestingly - an "attachable" QWERTY keypad.

In addition, the Versa boasts an "animated" 3D homescreen that can be customised and saved with favourite features and applications.

The phone supports microSD cards up to 16GB, gets a built-in accelerometer, HTML web browser, media player for music and video and Bluetooth Version 2.1 + EDR.

Camera-wise there's just a 2-megapixel offering with autofocus, face detection, flash, image editor and the ability to record video.

Verizon services include V CAST multimedia downloads, a mapping application and visual voicemail.

The LG Versa will be available in the US at the start of March for $199.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new 2-year customer agreement.