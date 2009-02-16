LG unveils solar power phone too

Not to be outdone by rival Samsung, LG has unveiled its own eco-friendly mobile phone equipped with a solar panel battery cover at Mobile World Congress.

This solar-powered handset is part of the company's "aggressive" green initiative.

"Using renewable solar energy in a mobile handset is an example of our ongoing efforts to help create a safer, cleaner environment for our customers", says Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG.

The phone's solar power system is embedded onto the battery cover. LG claims exposing the panel to the sun for 10 minutes will give the phone enough power for a 3-minute call.

LG claims if left in natural light for long periods, the solar panel creates enough standby power to power the phone without any charging devices.