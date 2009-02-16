  LG working on Moorestown-based MIDs

LG has announced deals with Intel, Ericsson and Qualcomm for collaboration on future products.

LG and Intel's collaboration is on mobile internet devices (MIDs) based on Intel's next-gen MID hardware platform, "Moorestown", and Linux-based Moblin v2.0 software platform.

LG says its device is expected to be one of the first Moorestown designs to market, although it's not likely it will be before 2010.

The companies say the plan is to "unleash rich internet experiences across a range of mobile devices while delivering the functionality of today's high-end smart phones".

Ericsson is partnering with LG to provide the 3G network capability for the future device that's said to be "ultra sleek" with "superb" battery life.

Separately LG has also announced that it is to team-up with Qualcomm for "mirasol" displays.

Qualcomm's mirasol displays claim to consume "significantly" less power and "harness ambient light to create colour across a broad range of lighting conditions, including direct sunlight".