  LG Prada II launches in UK

The official UK launch of the new Prada handset from LG, the Prada II, or LG KF900, has taken place.

Similar in design to the original, the new model - also a touchscreen device - has a slide-out QWERTY keyboard.

The keyboard has a metallic feel, while the handset's user interface is said to be improved with LG’s latest active flash UI technology and haptic feedback on touch input.

So what do you get on the designer side of things? The "exclusive Prada elements" include ringtones, wallpapers, and video clips that are "carefully selected for users to fully experience the handset inside and out", whatever that means.

Other features include 3G, video calling, 7.2Mbps HSDPA, full HTML browser, 5-megapixel camera with Schneider-Kreuznach certified lens, and Wi-Fi accessibility.

As well as the phone, the two companies are also launching the Prada "Link", which is basically a Bluetooth-enabled watch.

Or, if you want it in PR-speak, a "new wearable type accessory" described as "a sleek and elegantly packaged digital timepiece is a Bluetooth device that can remotely monitor phone calls as well as read full SMS text messages without having to extract the phone from a bag or pocket".