LG launches KF300 on Orange

LG has announced the launch of the LG-KF300 exclusive to Orange in the UK.

Measuring 16.2mm thick and weighing in at 96 grams, the KF300 is a flip phone that incorporates a hidden sub-LCD screen.

The phone has what's described as an "extra large" keypad and keys designed for users who want quick access to hot key functions such as the phone book, text messages, calendar and alarm clock.

In addition, the user-friendly-ness is said to be enhanced by the ability to adjust the size of font for disaply on the device's 2.2-inch screen.

The KF300's features include stereo Bluetooth, an MP3 player, FM radio, 2-megapixel camera and external microSD card slot.

"With its large screen, easy-to-use shortcut keys, variable font sizes and basic menu structure, the LG-KF300 is designed for users who just want to call and text but still have a strong to desire to own a slim, attractive handset", says Jeremy Newing, head of LG UK mobile marketing, LG Electronics.

The LG-KF300 is available now exclusively on Orange, in store and from the Orange website on a 24 month contract from £15 per month.