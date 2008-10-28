  LG Mobile World Cup announced

LG has announced the LG Mobile World Cup, that gives participants a chance to show off the speed and accuracy of their text messaging skills.

This annual global competition allows competitors from across the world (Korea, Brazil and America) to battle against their peers to determine who can send text messages the fastest without mistakes.

The competition will begin with a series of national contests, the winners of which will be qualified to participate in regional championships.

Finally, regional champions will face off in the last round of the LG Mobile World Cup for the title of "The World’s Fastest Texter."

This is the first year that LG has expanded the Mobile World Cup competition beyond of North America, and this year the competition sees participants from Korea and Brazil.

Next year LG will allow even people from a total of 12 countries to participate and three more countries will be added to the mix in 2010.